Funeral services for April 30, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Arehart, 78, Bakersfield, April 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben Bermudez Jr., 76, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Forrest J. Bingham, 96. Fresno, April 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Roger Lee Campbell, 72, Keene, April 21. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maxine Clem, 89, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eddie Joe Darden Sr., 72, Bakersfield, April 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joan Dorothy Dorsch, 82, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruby Aaron Fuller, 79, Bakersfield, April 25. Union Cemetery.
Celia Jaramillo Gutierrez, 90, Shafter, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Ola Mavine Jackson, 90, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vernon "Shorty" David Lee, 58. Shafter, April 23 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Branden Lewis LeMay, 25, Bakersfield, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Veronica Namakula, 63, Irvine, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alene Smith, 50, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William (Gene) E. Tumbleson, 88, April 6, Bakersfield.
David S. Vivas Sr., 74, Delano, April 28 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert C. Wollitz, 84, Lompoc, April 20. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Rhetta Garcia, 91, Bakersfield, April 28. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Joann Mayfield, 72, Bakersfield, April 28. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
