SERVICES PENDING
Versie Bradley, 87, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Graciano Ceballos, 38, Bakersfield, April 18. Rubio's Funeral Home.
George Daoutis, 90, Bakersfield, April 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Michael Omar Dunn, 85, Bakersfield, April 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
J. Guadalupe Garcia, 86, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Margaret Gardner, 95, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Terrence LeTrey Griffin, 26, Bakersfield, April 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Anita Gonzalez, 80, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Cervantes Hernandez, 91, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Martinez, 72, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Barraza Mendoza, 78, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care.
Luis Carlos Ruan, 23, Texas, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Bakersfield.
Ava Shirers, 85, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Natalie Stewart, 57, Bakersfield, April 25. Rucker's Mortuary.
Eleanor Tull, 94, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northwest.
Antonio Urbina, 65, Bakersfield, April 26. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jeffrey VanSickle, 57, Bakersfield, April 29. Peters Funeral Homes.
Visente Vazquez Diaz, 64, Bakersfield, Apri 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Modesta Vergonia, 93, Bakersfield, April 26. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Edward Dean Rodriguez, 60, Bakersfield, April 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
