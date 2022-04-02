Funeral services for April 3, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Garth Winston Black, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria de Jesus Camacho, 57, Bakersfield, April 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Ryder Lee Crofford, Infant, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Clifford Henry Grimes Sr., 80, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carol Jean Patterson, 75, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Marco Antonio Rosales, 19, Bakersfield, March 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Susan Lynn Schaffer, 64, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Harjit Singh, 58, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html