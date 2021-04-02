Funeral services for April 3, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Frank J. Echenique, 82, Bakersfield, March 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Bobby Gene “Bob” Goodwin, 80, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Travis Hazel, 52, Bakersfield, March 30. Historic Union Cemetery.
Juan Luciano Mendoza, 61, Pixley, March 31. Delano Mortuary.
Katherine Elizabeth Seuferer-Church, 77, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Howard Snelling, 81, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
