Funeral services for April 29, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Torres Ochoa, 93, Bakersfield, April 6. Graveside service, Friday, May 5, at Bakersfield National Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
James Joseph Stewart, 70, Bakersfield, April 23. Rosary, 6 p.m. May 3, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. May 4 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will follow at Historic Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Freddie (Fred) Aragon, 77, Bakersfield, April 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Aurora Carrasco, 75, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Martin Contreras, 59, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Esther Rosalinda Garcia, 71, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose De Jesus Gonzalez, 55, Bakersfield, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Julia Bethann Harper, 60, Fresno, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Bruna Limi, 98, Bakersfield, April 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Anibal Zamora Magana, 46, Delano, April 24. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Fidel Heredia Magana, 62, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin Marshall, 41, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
David G. Mooney, 85, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Murillo, 28, Bakersfield, April 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Matt Pandol, 60, Delano, April 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Craig Leon Pelz, 78, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frances Trujillo Silva, 76, Richgrove, Calif., April 16.
Donald Smith, 77, Bakersfield, April 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Matilde Ulloa, 101, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Tad Williamson, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Feleicia Wright, 62, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,377
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 309,848
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.85
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/27/23
