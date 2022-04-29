Funeral services for April 29, 2022

SCHEDULED SERVICES
Gerene Kathryn Cohrs, Bakersfield, April 15. Visitation is today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. in Bakersfield. Church service is 9 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 124 Columbus St. in Bakersfield. Graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
James Raymond Blea, 74, Bakersfield, April 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bettie Jo Collins, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Javier Perez Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joe Ellsworth Harrison, 69, Bakersfield, April 26. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Larry Wayne Hubbrd, 82, Bakersfield, April 27. Neptune Society.
Sherry Lynn Johnson, 67, Tehachapi, April 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Santiago Mendoza Lopez, 70, Delano, April 25. Delano Mortuary.
Ofelia Palomo Martinez, 97, Bakersfield, April 27. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jose Pilar, 77, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Nick Ruiz, 57, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cory Paul Thomas, 50, Bakersfield, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Fabiola Valladolid, 70, Delano, April 24. Delano Mortuary.
Susan Senne Vegter, 73, Bodfish, April 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joann Patricia Waters, 89, Bakersfield, April 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
