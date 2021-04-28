Funeral services for April 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Dennis Lee Beeson, 75, Bakersfield, April 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Arthur Lee Boyd Jr., 64, Lancaster, April 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Clara Burns, 76, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Wade Shelton Cameron, 68, Bakersfield, April 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ma Guadalupe Velazquez Cardenas, 55, Taft, April 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vernon Gene Chambers, 75, Bakersfield, April 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronald Wayne Coppock, 74, Bakersfield, April 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jeffrey William Culp, 66, Bakersfield, April 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Clark A. Darland, 69, Bakersfield, April 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donald Edwin Dees, 39, Lake Isabella, April 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joan Doshier, 81, Bakersfield, April 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ruben Echevarias Jr., 76, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kristopher Charles Gamble, 32, Rosamond, April 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Antonio Garcia, 62, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnny Ray Hawthorne 68, Bakersfield, April 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronald G. Hay, 65, Bakersfield, April 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mary Geraldine Healy, 96, Bakersfield, April 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Angelena Marie Huffman, 51, Sanger, April 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Helen Marie Jones, 76, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rose Alba Kastner, 62, Bakersfield, April 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kelven Dean Landrith, 73, Bakersfield, April 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Janice Kay Lee, 72, Bakersfield, April 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vernon Lonzo Lawson, 96, Shafter, April 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Angelita Marquez, 53, Bakersfield, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Stella McCaskey, 81, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Paul Eugen Pleis, 68, Bakersfield, April 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sharon Sue Reppert, 75, Tehachapi, April 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ross Alexander Richardson, 28, Bakersfield, April 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Luis Estrada Rodas, 76, Shafter, April 24. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
DeAndre Sweeney, 23, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana Marie Timms, 61, Visalia, April 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Raymond Michael White, 66, Bakersfield, April 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html