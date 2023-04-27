Funeral services for April 28, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Leanne Amerio-Boling, 37, Bakersfield, April 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Austin Bryan, 86, Bakersfield, April 19. Rucker’s Mortuary.
James Bundy, 75, Bakersfield, April 12. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Betty Cotton, 83, Bakersfield, April 25. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Gregory Crite Jr., 56, Bakersfield, April 17. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Lupe Rodriguez Diaz, 85, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juan Rosales Rodriguez, 74, Wasco, April 24 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Larry Spark, 85, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Maurice Spellman, 42, Bakersfield, April 7. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Anthony Umbarger, 46, Tehachapi, April 10. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Antionette Wandick, 55, Bakersfield, April 19. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Valeta Smith Wilde, 70, Bakersfield, April 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert Williamson, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,377
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 309,848
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.85
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/27/23
