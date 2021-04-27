Funeral services for April 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Judith Ann Adams, 79, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dennis Lee Beeson, 75, Bakersfield, April 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Bell, 55, Tehachapi, March 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Baptiste Borda, 64, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Caridad V. Cariaso, 87, Delano, April 24. Delano Mortuary.
Roger Lee Campbell, 72, Keene, April 21. Peters Funeral Home.
Beverly Jean Cook, 93, Bakersfield, April 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Frank Joseph Durso Sr., 72, Frazier Park, April 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bruce Gary, 80, Rosamond, April 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marilyn Louise Goldammer, 73, Bakersfield, March 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rennae Kathleen Haines, 54, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Timothy Lynn Hampton, 66, Rosamond, March 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Margaret Louise Holland, 54, Bakersfield, March 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sandra Lee Hubbell, 80, Thousand Oaks, April 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Tiffany Marie Hunter, 37, Bakersfield, March 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com
Michael (Mike) K. Jennings, 66, Bakersfield, April 24. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Navalta Magdelena, 77, Delano, April 12. Delano Mortuary.
Ruben G. Martinez, 69, Delano, April 23. Delano Mortuary.
Brenda Joyce McFadin, 77, Bakersfield, March 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Roberta Dubray Mcguire, 86, Tehachapi, April 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Gerald Randazzo, 73, Lake Isabella, April 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Paulene Mary Rios, 62, Wofford Heights, April 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maria Guadalupe Salazar, 85, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jessie M. Smith, 61, Bakersfield, April 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Judith Joyce Swift, 74, Bakersfield, March 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Janice Helene Waterstradt, 73, Bakersfield, March 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Brinthia Louise Winslow, 73, Bakersfield, March 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Lavone J. Gonzalez, 72, Bakersfield, April 24. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html