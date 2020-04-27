SERVICES PENDING
Wilfrid Leonard Bailie, 92, Bakersfield, April 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Bussard, 90, Bakersfield, April 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Leslie Jennean Carsjens, 61, Bakersfield, April 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Franklin Crowther, 96, Tehachapi, April 21. Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Maria Teresa Dominguez, 81, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Justine Ann Hamilton, 84, Bakersfield, April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Jane Harvey, 83, Bakersfield, April 26. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Elizabeth Ann Hendrick, 93, Bakersfield, April 24, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Manuel Humberto, 65, Arvin, April 26. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Joseph Johnson, 46, Bakersfield, April 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmy Martin, 89, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Evelyn Mari Ornelas, 88, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christopher Palafox, 29, Bakersfield, April 26.Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cathy Powell, 66, Oildale, April 25. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Sondra Jean Sweeney, 84, Bakersfield, April 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sergio Antonio Valle Torres, 61, Shafter, April 24. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Fredward Lonis Anderson, 89, Bakersfield, April 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Wanda Lou Fidler, 86. Bakersfield, April 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Paul Edward Greenwood, 67, Bakersfield, April 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Theodore "Ted" Lee Jiron, 83, Bakersfield, April 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Valerie Anne McGregor, 53, Bakersfield, April 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Esperanza Saldana Mesa, 85, Bakersfield, April 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patricia Zenobia Snow, 96, Bakersfield, April 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Squires, 82, Bakersfield, April 24. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield.
Teresa Williamson, 51, Bakersfield, April 27. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
