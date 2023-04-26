Funeral services for April 27, 2023

Kay F. Madden, 79, Bakersfield, April 13. Visitation at 6 p.m. April 28, service at 10 a.m. April 29, Church of Christ Christian Ministry, 1416 Wilson Road. Burial at 1:15 p.m. May 1, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Gloria Hidalgo Chavez, 97, Bakersfield, April 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rosena Davis, 93, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Christopher George, 80, Canada, April 18. Angels Cremation Service.
James Junior Hill, 87, Bakersfield, April 18. Angels Cremation Service.
Gregory Warren Klassen, 66, Bakersfield, April 21. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Mosetta Maddie Mangrum, 93, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffery Todd Mullhofer, 48, Fresno, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jerome Murphy, 85, Bakersfield, April 20. Angels Cremation Service.
Leticia Navarro, 51, Arvin, Feb. 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Michael Rimmer, 75, Bakersfield, April 18. Angels Cremation Service.
Richard Saldana, 67, Bakersfield, April 25. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Michael K. Stitzel, 63, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nazar Singh Uppal, 73, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lupe Vigil, 81, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sanae Williams, 63, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Cynthia Womble, 71, Bakersfield, April 20. Angels Cremation Service.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
