Funeral services for April 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Lois Coombs, 92, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marcelino Fernandez Garcia, 86, Delano, April 22. Delano Mortuary.
Roma Herman, 85, Bakersfield, April 18. Delano Mortuary.
Mary Holland, 100, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Millard Forrest Kern, 88, Bakersfield, April 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Andrea Mancha, 100, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
John Nessmith, 74, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Rodolfo Garcia Perez, 87, Delano, April 23. Delano Mortuary.
Jill Murrow Rinehart, 65, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Luchian Veber, 85, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Glenn William Ward (aka Chip Ward), 60, Caliente, April 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Martha Warren, 65, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
