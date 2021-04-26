Funeral services for April 27, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Maynard Keith Denison, 70, Bakersfield, March 15. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Chalet Basque.
SERVICES PENDING
John Bowman, 88, Bakersfield, April 19. Union Cemetery.
Jacqueline Lee Bryan, 96, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Concepcion Garcia Herrejon, 79, Delano, April 23. Delano Mortuary.
Lorenza Jimenez, 75, Wasco, April 23. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Lois Jewell Karp, 96, Lake Forest, April 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Michael Kerns, 75, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Holly Louise Maclaughlin, 27, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maximo Rogelio Marquez, 78, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Randy McCullar, 38, Bakersfield, April 17. Union Cemetery.
Robert Darnell Tackett, 80, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Domingo Martin Tameta, 73, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Melvin Tarver, 69, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Ute Salem, 53, Bakersfield, April 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances.
