Funeral services for April 26, 2023

Kay F. Madden, 79, Bakersfield, April 13. Visitation at 6 p.m. April 28, service at 10 a.m. April 29, Church of Christ Christian Ministry, 1416 Wilson Road. Burial at 1:15 p.m. May 1, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Erick Rene Aguilar Sr., 61, Bakersfield, April 21. Monarch Memorial.
Rita Aguilar, 82, Modesto, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathryn Louise Beeman, 79, Bakersfield, April 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gurbakhsh Singh Caberwal, 100, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramon Garza, 82, Shafter, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Santa Lucia Hernandez, 62, Bakersfield, April 17. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Hermon Eugene Hobbs, 86, Bakersfield, April 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jean Lenore Hoffmann, 85, Bakersfield, April 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Glen Manning, 62, Bakersfield, April 14. Monarch Memorial.
Eva Frances Quintana, 89, Tehachapi, April 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ramona Rios, 81, Bakersfield, April 23. Monarch Memorial.
Cecil Ray Romines, 82, Bakersfield, April 24. Monarch Memorial.
Deanna Yvette Vaughn, 58, Bakersfield, April 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
