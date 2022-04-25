Funeral services for April 26, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Cory James Blaeholder, 32, Bakersfield. April 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cassandra Cowart, 30, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Eugene Ray Cruse, 87, Bakersfield, April 25. Neptune Society.
Zeppelin Azrael Garcia, 0, Taft, April 19. Delano Mortuary.
Daniel Jose Gomez Jr., 34, Bakersfield, April 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald Lee Grissom, 76, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dominga Isabel Montufar, 81, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ann Pico, 80, Bakersfield, 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Christi E. Ruemmler, 80, Bakersfield, April 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Leon Stallion, 53, Bakersfield, April 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Wayne Spears, 62, Tehachapi, April 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Wellmerling, 66, Lake Isabella, April 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
