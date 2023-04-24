Funeral services for April 25, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Beverly Michelle Chambers, 67, Lake Isabella, April 14. Angels Cremation Service.
Ysidro Mendoza Chavez, 83, Arvin, April 21 in Lancaster. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Wendell James Collins, 64, Bakersfield, March 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kelly Ferry, 57, California City, April 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kathryn Finberg, 77, Bakersfield April 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Chricelda Amelia Flores, 59, Bakersfield, April 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Doroteo McCain Gonzalez, 63, Arvin, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Wendell Herpeche, 59, Bakersfield, April 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Hopkins, 53, Bakersfield, April 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Carmen Anita Jimenez, 70, Bakersfield, April 13. Angels Cremation Service.
Paul Lynch, 75, Bakersfield, April 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Angeline ‘Angie’ Mason, 87, Bakersfield, April 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Jorge Mendez, 53, Bakersfield, April 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Shannon Kay Meunier, 53, Bakersfield, April 9. Angels Cremation Service.
Frank A. Missakian, 63, Delano, April 4. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Cheryl Payne-Ware, 77, Bakersfield, April 14 in Pismo Beach. Peters Funeral Home.
Socorro Moreno Perez, 90, April 23 in Bakersfield. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Peyton Brodie Price, 28, Lebec, April 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Martha Jane Webb. 66, Bakersfield, April 22 in Duarte. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
