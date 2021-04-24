Funeral services for April 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Maynard Keith Denison, 70, Bakersfield, March 15. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Chalet Basque, 200 Oak St.
Michael Kerns, 75, Bakersfield, April 20. Visitation 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel with Committal Service at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Betty Chavez, 82, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Ray Green, 60, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
George S. Higgins, 85, Bakersfield, April 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Harriet Jacinto, 93, Bakersfield, April 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Manjeet Kaur, 77, Punjab, India, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Edward Rodrigo Medina, 27, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlotte Ochoa, 82, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Julian Angel Perez, Infant, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Robertson, 94, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
