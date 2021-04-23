You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for April 24, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Suzette F. Dobbs, 79, of Shafter in Bakersfield, April 20. Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29 at Congregational Bible Church in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home.

SERVICES PENDING

Brandon Edward Gunion, 25, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Javier Mora Jr., 19, of Wasco in Shafter, April 20. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Maria Virginia Nazar, 68, Bakersfield, April 21. Bakersfield Funeral Home.

Ralph Niblett, 81, of Taft in Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Dominic Michael Onaindia, 43, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Anthony Paredez, 19, Bakersfield, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Javier Garcia Pena, 66, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Rufina Peña, 77, of Wasco in Bakersfield, April 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.

James Charles Sims, 54, Hawthorne, Calif., April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

NO SERVICES

Carol L. Garner, 88, Bakersfield, April 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.

Tracy K. Hopper, 74, Oildale, April 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.

Todd M. Thoroddsson, 65, of Sugar Loaf, Calif., in Bakersfield, April 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases