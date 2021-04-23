Funeral services for April 24, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Suzette F. Dobbs, 79, of Shafter in Bakersfield, April 20. Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29 at Congregational Bible Church in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Brandon Edward Gunion, 25, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Javier Mora Jr., 19, of Wasco in Shafter, April 20. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Maria Virginia Nazar, 68, Bakersfield, April 21. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ralph Niblett, 81, of Taft in Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dominic Michael Onaindia, 43, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anthony Paredez, 19, Bakersfield, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Javier Garcia Pena, 66, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rufina Peña, 77, of Wasco in Bakersfield, April 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
James Charles Sims, 54, Hawthorne, Calif., April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Carol L. Garner, 88, Bakersfield, April 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Tracy K. Hopper, 74, Oildale, April 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Todd M. Thoroddsson, 65, of Sugar Loaf, Calif., in Bakersfield, April 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
