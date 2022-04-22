Funeral services for April 23, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
John Gordon Hartman, 82, Bakersfield, April 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Steve Thomas Judkins, 81, Bakersfield, April 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Scott Ray Landrum II, 19, Bakersfield, April 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tammy Mayo, 62, Taft, April 16. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ruth Newkirk, 78, Bakersfield, April 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Garland Dwight Nottingham, 84, Wofford Heights, April 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Arcadia Catherine Rodriguez, 82, Shafter, April 20 in Wasco. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Carolyn Stewart, 81, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose de Jesus Chavez Valenzuela, 74, Wasco, April 16 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Porfirio Velasquez, 84, Wasco, April 19. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html