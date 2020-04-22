SERVICES PENDING
Linda Maxine Beasley, 94, Shafter, April 21. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Shirley Bentley, 84, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Carballo, 69, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Dwayne Rood Cotton, 44, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Carolyn Louise Graham, 84, Bakersfield, March 12. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Flocerfina Gregorio, 84, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Eric Brian Keay, 39, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Mary Carballo Rodriguez, 69, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Isidro Gamino Angulo, 70, Bakersfield, April 18. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Carl Jenkins Toney Jr., 67, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
