Funeral services for April 22, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Doris Kay Dyer, 69, Taft, April 18. Graveside at 10 a.m. on April 25 at West Side Cemetery District, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Charlie Rekosh, 84, Bakersfield, April 18. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Congregational Bible Church of Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

SERVICES PENDING

Mary Fahsbender, 83, Bakersfield, April 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.

Vicki Diane Seybert, 60, Bakersfield, April 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

NO SERVICES

Thomas M. Ray Jr., 79, Bakersfield, April 21. Kern River Family Mortuary.-Oildale.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

