SERVICES PENDING
Clifford Bartlett, 73, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn Berdechowski, 79, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Glen Clayton, 69, Bakersfield, April 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose Cortez, 74, Bakersfield, April 19. Basham Funeral Care Shafter.
Odean Grant Jr., 57, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Perry Jacobson, 61, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathy Lynette Jenkins, 56, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Augusto Guzman Perlado Jr., 72, Bakersfield, April 18. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Randy Hardy, 68, Bakersfield, April 17. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Richard Earl Willis, 72, Bakersfield, April 13. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.