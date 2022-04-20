Funeral services for April 21, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sarah Razo, 88, Bakersfield, April 3. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Mass at 10 a.m. on April 22 at St. Francis Church. Burial to follow at Historic Union Cemetery. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charlie Rekosh, 84, Bakersfield, April 18. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Congregational Bible Church of Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Sandoval Covarrubias, 92, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lydia del Carmen Cowell, 75, Bakersfield, April 15. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Richard L Duax, 87, , Bakersfield, March 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patel Kalpeshkumar, 45, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Adrian Reyna, 47, Wasco, April 17 in San Luis Obispo. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Edelle Roberts, 81, Bakersfield, April 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Yvonne Marie Stewart, 73, Bakersfield, April 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard Jack Stitt, 93, Bakersfield, April 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeffrey Richard Wiley, 52, Bakersfield, April 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
