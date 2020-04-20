SERVICES PENDING
Candalario Amaya, 67, Shafter, April 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Andrew Coulton Bough, 29, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Emma Guevara Caballero, 82, Manassas Park, VA., April 16. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Jose Cortez, 74, Bakersfield, April 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Naomi Daniel, 35, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Dawson, 80, Bakersfield, April 16. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Dale Engebretson, 90, Bakersfield, April 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ricardo Real Ibarra, 65, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Kathy Lynette Jenkins, 56, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Guadalupe Trejo Nunez, 52, Bakersfield, April 17. Basham Funeral Care.
John Platt, 74, Bakersfield, April 19. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Joel Peterson, 81, Bakersfield, April 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Analise Grace Rivera, infant, Bakersfield, April 19. Peters Funeral Homes Wasco.
Jack Stewart, 63, Bakersfield, April 19. Basham Funeral Care.
James Thurm, 76, Bakersfield, April 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Beulah Wiyninger, 95, Bakersfield, April 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Randy Hard, 68, Bakersfield, April 17. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Melissa Harrison, 46, Bakersfield, April 18. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
William Ray, 64, Bakersfield, April 17. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
