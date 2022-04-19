 Skip to main content
Funeral services for April 20, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Kayla Christine Doolittle, 28, Bakersfield, April 16. Peters Funeral Home.

Debra Lynn Downum, 65, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Julie Mary Ferguson, 91, Bakersfield, April 15. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

Mary Lee Hutson, 85, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Charlie Rekosh, 84, Bakersfield, Apr. 18. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

Juanita Eugenia Rodriguez, 69, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joyce Norene Tillery, 87, Bakersfield, April 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

