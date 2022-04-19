Funeral services for April 20, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Kayla Christine Doolittle, 28, Bakersfield, April 16. Peters Funeral Home.
Debra Lynn Downum, 65, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Julie Mary Ferguson, 91, Bakersfield, April 15. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Mary Lee Hutson, 85, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charlie Rekosh, 84, Bakersfield, Apr. 18. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Juanita Eugenia Rodriguez, 69, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joyce Norene Tillery, 87, Bakersfield, April 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html