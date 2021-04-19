Funeral services for April 20, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Patsy Jean Criswell-Hammett, 84, from Shafter in Bakersfield, April 15. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Shafter Free Will Baptist Church, 155 Redwood Drive, Shafter. Graveside Service 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Tony Rod Morales, 79, April 8. Graveside Services 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Mark Roy Bethel, 65, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Ema Imelda Celaya, 54, Delano, April 16. Delano Mortuary.
Dick Garriott, 72, from Shafter in Bakersfield, April 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ruthann Atondo Loza, 58, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Matthews, 84, Shafter, April 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Marisa Isela Medina, 37, Bakersfield, April 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Elva Lopez Melendez, 80, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Terri Payne, 62, Bakersfield, April 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Lisa Viray, 69, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html