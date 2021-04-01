Funeral services for April 2, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Juan Garcia Buenrostro, 77, Visalia, March 30. Delano Mortuary.
Jesus "Jesse" Vicente Garcia, 86, Wasco, March 31 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Richard D. Headley, 86, Bakersfield, March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Phyllis Elaine Hensley, 89, Bakersfield March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Christine Joyce Konvicka, 31, Bakersfield, March 22 in Buttonwillow. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Gail J. Loveless, 73, Shafter, March 30. Peters Funeral Home.
Bernard Unhassobiscay, 62, Ridgecrest, March 25 in Loma Linda. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
