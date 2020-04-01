SERVICES PENDING
Henry Barela, 63, Shafter, March 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Juan Manuel Carrillo Castellanos, 51, Bakersfield, March 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Caves, 62, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Corona, Jr., 70, Bakersfield, April 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Michael Emswiler, 72, Bakersfield, March 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmy Lee Garside, 77, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Clara "Vermill" Shields-Hamm, 90, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruth Elizabeth Manor, 95, Bakersfield, Apr. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Melinda Martinez, 44, Bakersfield, March 31. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Mark Pounds, 30, Bakersfield, March 24. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Jerry Sotello, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria Tomas Alejo, 89, Bakersfield, March 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Arnold Bayer Jr., 74, March 16, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
