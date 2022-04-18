Funeral services for April 19, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Emma Lucille Gilbreath, 84, Bakersfield, April 11. Viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 21 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Graveside services at 2 p.m. on April 22 at West Side Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sarah Razo, 88, April 3, Bakersfield. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m., St. Francis Church. Burial to follow at Historic Union Cemetery, April 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Luis Aguilar, 53, Wasco, April 15 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Irma Armendarez, 70, Chandler, Ariz., April 16. Delano Mortuary.
Mary Bernadette Awker, 83, San Diego, April 16 in Bakersfield. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Albert Francis Baldino, 74, Porterville, April 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Audis Lloyd Bates, 83, Bakersfield, April 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Bazzini, 70, Bakersfield, April 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Floyd Elmore Burrow, 81, Bakersfield, April 14 in Shafter. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Frank Gonzalez Carrera, 76, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sukhum Chuthawatthana, 58, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Cummings, 69, Bakersfield, April 16. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Juan Antonio Fernandez, 65, Wasco. April 7. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Guadalupe Sedano Fonseca, 69, Lamont, Apr. 16. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Nora Rodriguez Reyes, 51, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Kristen Marie Ronne, 78, Bakersfield, April 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Teri Lynn Ward, 58, Bakersfield, April 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Nichole Marie Waterson, 45, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html