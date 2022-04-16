 Skip to main content
Funeral services for April 17, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Donald Wayne Neufeld, 90, Shafter, April 12. Viewing will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, April 18, 4-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church, April 19, beginning at 10 a.m., burial to follow at Shafter Memorial Park.

Sarah Razo, 88, April 3, Bakersfield. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m., St. Francis Church. Burial to follow at Historic Union Cemetery, April 22. Mission Family Mortuary.

SERVICES PENDING

Effie “Alice” Courson, 94, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Marc E. Torres, 65, April 12, El Pina, Michigan.

NO SERVICES

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

