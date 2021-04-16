Funeral services for April 17, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Rymma V. Arkhypova, 83, Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Roy Bethel, 65, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Helen Teresa Garcia, 80, Bakersfield, April 16, Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Martinez Jr., 57, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Constance Matney, 65, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Pablo Moreno Jr., 70, Chino Hills, Calif., April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Isidro Pelayo Munoz, 65, Lamont, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Thomas Newman, 67, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Thorvle Maxine Pickard, 98, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Porfirio Gonzalez Rios, 61, Bakersfield, April 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carlos Mendoza Rivera, 63, Bakersfield April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Julia C. Salazar, 69, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Guadalupe Vasquez-Calderon, 53, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Lucille Williams, 96, Bakersfield, April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
