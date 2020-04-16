SERVICES PENDING
Clara Calistro, 89, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Brian Dickerson, 44, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Max Emiliano Enriquez, Infant, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana Evaro, 78, Wasco, April 15. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Miguel Gonzalez, 58, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Phyllis Griswold, 86, Bakersfield, April 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Linford McMurray, 85, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Olga Meragiu-Gullane, 60, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Merrill, 62, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilynne Mills, 80, McKinney, Texas, April 8.
Abraham Ali Romero, 16, Delano, April 9. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Patrick Joseph Ryan, 63, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
James G. McManus, 79, Bakersfield, April 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Deborah Louise Trone, 63, Bakersfield. April 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
