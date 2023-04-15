Funeral services for April 16, 2023

Anna Brancato, 86, Bakersfield, April 10. Visitation, April 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Robert Deiner, 84, Bakersfield, April 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Concepcion L. Tapia, 80, Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
