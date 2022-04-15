Funeral services for April 16, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Wayne Neufeld, 90, Shafter, April 12. Viewing will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, April 18, 4-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church, April 19, beginning at 10 a.m., burial to follow at Shafter Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Amelia Agundez, 96, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham-Hopson Funeral Care.
Floyd Burrow, 81, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Bermea Cruz, 71, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Quentin FeDerico, 22, Bakersfield, April 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emma Lucile Gilbreath, 84, Bakersfield, April 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sparkle Latrice Hayes, 43, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Beverly L. Mitchell, 80, Shafter, April 15 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Nora Reyes, 51, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Jayden R. Robertson, 10, Bakersfield, April 11. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jose A. Pinzon Rodas, 73, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Helen Wall, 70, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
