Funeral services for April 16, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Jodie Dawn Arvizu, 42, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Darren Alan Carter, 26, Bakersfield, April 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edmond Cooper Jr., 86, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patsy Jean Criswell-Hammett, 84, Shafter, April 15 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Angelia Letice Koronka, 63, Bakersfield, April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cristina Lynn McLaughlin, 52, Bakersfield, April 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Margarita Sedano Melendez, 87, Bakersfield, April 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Terry L. Navarrete, 54, Wasco, April 8 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Michael Reed Waidelich, 78, Bakersfield, April 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
