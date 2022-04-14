Funeral services for April 15, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Gabriel Aguilar, 84, Bakersfield, April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Amelia Agundez, 96, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Mildred Donalene Bickmore, 80, Delano, April 12. Delano Mortuary.
Dorothy Mae Daves, 64, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Glenn James Hutton, 66, Bakersfield, April 11. Neptune Society.
Aurora Jaramillo, 66, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Sarah Razo, 88, Bakersfield, April 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Henry Reynaga Yniguez, 95, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.
