 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for April 15, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Robert Gabriel Aguilar, 84, Bakersfield, April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Amelia Agundez, 96, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.

Mildred Donalene Bickmore, 80, Delano, April 12. Delano Mortuary.

Dorothy Mae Daves, 64, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Glenn James Hutton, 66, Bakersfield, April 11. Neptune Society.

Aurora Jaramillo, 66, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.

Sarah Razo, 88, Bakersfield, April 3. Mission Family Mortuary.

Henry Reynaga Yniguez, 95, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases