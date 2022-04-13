Funeral services for April 14, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Anthony Bennett, 51, Bakersfield, April 11. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
David James Boosalis, 69, Bodfish, April 6. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Jo Elk, 83, Bakersfield, April 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Rashawna Jayne Espinoza, 44, Bakersfield, April 8. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Stephen Michael Ewers, 59, Bakersfield, April 10. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Susan Hankins, 91, Bakersfield, April 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Verlon Hardin, 80, Bakersfield, April 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maxine Lorraine Husband, 99, Bakersfield, April 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Franklin Lee Kirby, 34, Bakersfield, April 9. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Frank Ramon Lamar, 94, Bakersfield April 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Juan Leon, 61, Bakersfield, April 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Luis Lopez-Bernal, 65, Bakersfield, April 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rebecca Marrufo, 54, Bakersfield, April 9. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeffrey Pietz, 43, Bakersfield, April 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Raymond Ramirez, 80, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Harley Dennis Rhynes, 62, Bakersfield, April 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Debra Thomas, 71, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
