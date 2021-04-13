Funeral services for April 14, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sally Heisey Bryant, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 23, 2020. Services 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
David Garcia Albizo Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 16, 2020. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pastor Sarabia Alonso, 87, Arvin, April 10. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Nickolaus Cliffton Bondy, 38, Bakersfield, April 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Scott Bradley, 59, Bakersfield, April 9. Historic Union Cemetery.
Foy Aubrey Clark, 67, Wofford Heights, Calif., March 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
James "Jim" Russell Folger, 61, Bakersfield, April 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Manuel John Huerta, 63, Bakersfield, April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ausber “Lee” Keck, 84, Bakersfield, April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary M. Nesbit, 95, Bakersfield, April 10. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Edward Daniel Palomo, 72, Bakersfield, April 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Antonio "Tony" Pino, 64, Bakersfield, April 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Elodia Montante Rodriguez, 76, Bakersfield, April 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary June Souza, 81, Bakersfield April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dennis Thorn, 82, Bakersfield, April 10. Historic Union Cemetery.
William Eugene Tumbleson, 88, Bakersfield, April 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Juan Rios Villegas, 51, Bakersfield, March 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html