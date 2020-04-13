SERVICES PENDING
Eliodora Espinoza, 85, Shafter, April 10. Basham & Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Vance Garza, 65, Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leroy James Kroeker, 89, Bakersfield, April 13. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Cheryl Louise Kuney, 73, Delano, April 11. Delano Mortuary.
Michael Lee Mullen, 64, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
John Williams Nickelsen, 93, Carpinteria, April 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Bakersfield.
Zulema Ramos, 48, Bakersfield, April 4. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Santiago Rodriguez, 20, Wasco, April 4. Rubio's Funeral Home, Bakersfield.
Martin Roque Jr., 87, Shafter, April 11. Peters Funeral Homes Shafter.
Kinya Sakamoto, 96, Bakersfield, April 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Jose Luis Sala, 66, Bakersfield, March 29. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Branson Lee Steers, infant, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
