Funeral services for April 13, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Devlin B. Autry, 49, Bakersfield, March 31. Services at 1 p.m. on April 14, Hillcrest Cemetery Chapel.
SERVICES PENDING
Stephen Brent Boyd, 69, Bakersfield, April 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
David Chalupa, 76, Bakersfield, April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raymond Donald Cupp, 66, Bakersfield, April 9. Delano Mortuary.
Abraham Diaz, 42, Bakersfield, March 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hortensia Davalos Esqueda, 81, McFarland, April 11. Delano Mortuary.
Vicki L. Nye, 66, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donald L. Stansbury, 92, Bakersfield, April 10. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
NO SERVICES
Beverly Joan Gallagher, 78, Tehachapi, April 11 in Bakersfield. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Dickie Dean Stark, 86, Bakersfield, April 12. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html