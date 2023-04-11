Funeral services for April 12, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
James Martin Cesare, 70, Bakersfield, April 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Elmer Charlton, 73, Bakersfield, March 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
J. Jesus Reyes Espinoza, 58, Wasco, April 8. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Mabel Graham, 87, Bakersfield, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nita Mae Jenkins, 89, Bakersfield, April 5. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Douglas Lee Killian, 49, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sharon Ruth LaBruyere, 80, Bakersfield, Oct. 25, 2022. Keep It Simple Cremation.
George Allie Laws, 56, Tulare, April 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Susan Emilia Novickas, 73, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Torres Ochoa, 93, Bakersfield, April 6. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Antonio Mendoza Torres “Junior,” 18, Shafter, April 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
