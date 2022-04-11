Funeral services for April 12, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alicia Bustamante Ruano, 68, Bakersfield, April 4. Rubio's Funeral Home. Viewing and rosary from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 12 at Rubio's Holy Chapel. Service on April 13. Burial on April 18 at Historic Union Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Ricky Horstman, 56, Bakersfield, April 10. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Maria Teresa Ochoa, 91, Shafter, April 9. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
George Eugene Ribble, 91, Bakersfield, April 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
NO SERVICES
Emilie P. Milliser, 67, Taft, April 9 in Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
