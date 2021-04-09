Funeral services for April 10, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sally Heisey Bryant, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 23, 2020. Services 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Andrew Henry Brinney, 62, California City, March 7. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Christabel Te Cua, 74, Earlimart, April 8. Delano Mortuary.
Angelina Esquivel, 37, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Matthew Ryan Ferrill, 32, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bennie M. Foronda, 61, Bakersfield, April 5. Delano Mortuary.
Bradley Hodges, 56, Portland, Ore., April 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Hector Medel-Zendejas, 65, Richgrove, Calif., April 7. Delano Mortuary.
Jorge Alberto Martinez Mendoza, 50, Monterey, Calif., March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl Leslie Porter, 59, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rita Shears, 80, Bakersfield, March 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Slawson, 50, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
