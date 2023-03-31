Funeral services for April 1, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
SERVICES PENDING
Miguel Azparren, 61, Bakersfield, March 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Levi Clark, 71, Bakersfield, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Norma Lea Cook, 90, Bakersfield, March 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Consuelo Cuevas, 86, Bakersfield, March 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Louise Fisher, 85, Bakersfield, March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Freddy Herrera, 32, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Thomas Humann, 65, Ivanhoe, March 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Steven Phillip Leonard, 68, Bakersfield, March 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joshua Dean Lindstrom, 30, Bakersfield, March 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Angel Lomeli, 77, Bakersfield, March 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Simon Lopez, 72, Bakersfield, March 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Barry Lumsden, 75, Bakersfield, March 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cesar Antillon Munoz, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Benjamin David Phipps, Bakersfield, March 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Mildred Marie Ruder, 91, Bakersfield, March 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Stanley Trott, 93, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Billie Jean Warnock, 92, Bakersfield, March 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jennie Zubia, 77, Bakersfield, March 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Patricia Ann Reichenbach, 87, Ridgecrest, March 30. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
