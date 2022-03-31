Funeral services for April 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Roger Angress, 67, Bakersfield, March 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Leonard Anthony Bacon, 90, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Dyon Antoine Blount, 42, Adelanto, March 25 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Dallas LaFond, 85, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Martin Lampson, 55, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Maryott, 60, Tehachapi, March 28 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Warren Raymond, 71, Bakersfield, March 31. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Wanda Jo Thompson, 80, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nina Nang Vongsouthy, 68, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
