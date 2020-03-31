SERVICES PENDING
David Leslie Baker, 69, Bakersfield, March 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Helen Margaret Barton, 73, Bakersfield, March 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ronald Bown, 90, Bakersfield, March 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sarah Jane Brown, 77, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Allen Casteel, 74, Taft, March 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Juan Demetrio Canizales Encinas, 77, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Chad Grogan, 51, Bakersfield, March 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gregory William Holsom Sr., 65, Bakersfield, March 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Harvie Howard, 67, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gregory De Lara, 83, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
John McDowall, 84, Bakersfield, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sherri Ann Otte, 50, Bakersfield, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Susan Irene Priddy, 65, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luciano Hernandez Rubalcava, 71, Bakersfield,March 30. Basham Funeral Care.
John Sheltren, 77, Bakersfield, March 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bhupinder Singh, 82, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Raymond Soria, 69, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Buell "Keith" Stephens, 82, Bakersfield, March 24. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Oggla Hinjosa Vargas, 80, Bakersfield, March 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Caryl Wagner, 90, Bakersfield, March 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Matthew Walsh Sr., 83, Bakersfield, March 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clarence Ward Jr., 70, Weldon, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William White, 85, Bakersfield, March 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Basilisa Diaz, 82, Bakersfield, March 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
