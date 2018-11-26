Boys basketball
Delano 67, South 66
DELANO (1-0): Mendez 9, Gasmen 9, Cardenas 14, Nunez 16, Perez 14 (14 rebs), Gonzalez 5.
JV, FS: DHS d. SHS.
Independence 70, Foothill 53
at Foothill
IHS (2-0): Carter 20, Codamon 8, Shorter 2, Hernandez 6, Crawford 14, Perry 12, Ervin 2, Williams 4, Keeton 2.
FHS (0-1): Davis 7, Phillips 13, Turner 20, Diaz 4, Valdez 7, Solorio 2.
JV: IHS d. FHS.; F/S: FHS d. IHS
