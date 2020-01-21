My message I sent to my bully Kimberly Kirchmer. Her daughter is the young Caucasian girl who tried to push me. You can see her on the video. Crazy that Kimberly ordered Ricky Perez to unplug my mic and then ordered him to grab my arm in an attempt to pull me off stage, yet she's the "lead" organizer at the "Women's March".
Message I sent her with a link to the video:
You should have a discussion with your daughter.
Thank you for all your support!
I ❤this remix.😂
#Solis2020✊🇺🇲
Not sure who did this...but...YOU'RE HIRED! GET AT ME. I HAVE MORE VIDEOS THAT NEED REMIXED.💃🤣
#MilGracias💙
on Monday she was apparently "temporarily blocked by Facebook"
"You go around telling people they just want to have sex with me because of my big t*tties."
anuary 18 at 7:50 PM ·
Kern County Democratic Central Committee is still up to no good. We have a new headquarters and they are keeping it a secret. Why?
February 4, 2018 · Bakersfield, CA
My fellow Democratic members who partake in gossip and shameful rumor spreading need to resign immediately. #SlutShaming is never okay!
I was #BornBlessed with these #TripleDs. I am a proud wife and my husband loves my body, my look, and my college degree!
Did you see me on KGET 17news?✊
