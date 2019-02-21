There's no agenda. No speeches.
The Bakersfield Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Starbucks, 9821 Olive Drive in northwest Bakersfield.
It's just a chance, the BPD says, to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.
Questions? Call Community Relations Specialist Kelsey Brackett at 326-3051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.