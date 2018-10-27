As the final seconds of the game ticked off the clock, the large contingent of raucous North High fans on hand let out a loud cheer while the Stars' players jumped up and down in celebration.
North High held off host South 14-10 on Friday to win "The Battle of the Sword" for the first time since 2010 and claim a share of the Southeast Yosemite League title.
Chris Romero rushed for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Stars past a determined Rebels squad, who trailed 14-3 at halftime.
"I've been wanting this for three years and I finally got it my senior year," an emotional Romero said. "We finally took the 'Sword' back."
Despite Romero's heroics on offense, it was North's defense that was largely responsible for the win.
After South scored the only points of the second half on a Joseph Jones' 5-yard run midway through the third-quarter, the Stars defense thwarted three potential game-winning drives by the Rebels.
"The defense stepped up all game," North quarterback Shannon Ferguson said. "The defense played hard. They controlled the line. You have to get it all to the defense today."
North gained a chance at claiming a share of the SEYL championship when East lost to Highland on Friday night.
Some of the Stars learned of that development from people on the sideline during the late stages of the battle with South.
"It's just a great feeling," Ferguson said. "I can't explain it."
Romero scored two first-half touchdowns for the Stars, who out-gained the Rebels 208-63 during the game's first 24 minutes of play.
North took the opening kickoff and quickly marched 86 yards for a touchdown.
Two plays after North quarterback Shannon Ferguson connected with James Johnson for a 36-yard gain, Romero darted up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown.
Romero capped off the Stars second possession of the game, which went for 72 yards on nine plays, with a 10 yard TD run.
South's lone points of the first half came on a Luis Haro 34-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Ferguson finished the game 2 of 7 for 53 yards passing.
South quarterback Bryson Aguirre was 4 of 8 for 59 yards passing.
